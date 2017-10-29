ERBIL, Iraq (Reuters) – Masoud Barzani, who spent decades leading the long-oppressed Kurds, confirmed on Sunday he was stepping down as president of the Kurdistan Regional Government after his drive for independence backfired.
Original Article
Kurdish leader Barzani’s dream of independence led to downfall
ERBIL, Iraq (Reuters) – Masoud Barzani, who spent decades leading the long-oppressed Kurds, confirmed on Sunday he was stepping down as president of the Kurdistan Regional Government after his drive for independence backfired.