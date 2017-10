Despite threatened opposition boycott and widespread doubt over logistics, Kenyans look likely to go to the polls again on Thursday

Ballot papers for Kenya’s presidential election next week have begun arriving in the country, in a sign that the troubled poll will probably go ahead.



The final batch of papers is scheduled to arrive from Dubai on Tuesday, less than 48 hours before Kenyans vote for a second time in less than three months to elect a president.

