Kenya elections: police and opposition supporters clash

Three dead across country during protests against contested election that has been boycotted by the opposition

Three people have died in clashes between opposition supporters and police in Kenya as voters headed to the polls in a contentious election rerun that has polarised the country.

Raila Odinga, the opposition leader, called for a boycott and in stark contrast to the first election, which the supreme court annulled last month, many polling stations in opposition strongholds received only a trickle of voters.

