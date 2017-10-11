Japan PM’s ruling bloc seen nearing 2/3 majority in Oct. 22 lower house poll: Nikkei

TOKYO (Reuters) – Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's ruling bloc could come close to keeping its two-thirds "super" majority in an Oct. 22 lower house election, defying some predictions of substantial losses and solidifying his grip on power, a survey published by the Nikkei business daily on Wednesday showed. Original Article
