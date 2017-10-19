Italy busts gang smuggling Zawia diesel to Sicily

By Libya Herald reporters. Tunis, 18 October 2017: A year-long covert operation by Italian police has led to the busting of a multinational gang smuggling diesel worth at least $35 million from Zawia to Sicily from where it was sold on to the rest of Italy and elsewhere in Europe. The Guardia di Finanza from […]Original Article
