Italian ambassador in Benghazi

By Libya Herald reporters. Benghazi, 16 October 2017: Italian ambassador Giuseppe Perrone has been in Benghazi four months after a satirical social media post by his embassy in Tripoli infuriated the House of Representatives (HoR). Perrone today visited the city’s reopened port and the university and had talks with mayor Abdelrahman Elabbar and the Benghazi […]Original Article
