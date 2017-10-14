Home / MENA / Islamic State faces imminent Raqqa defeat, Syrian YPG says

2 hours ago

AIN ISSA, Syria/BEIRUT (Reuters) – Islamic State is on the verge of defeat in Syria's Raqqa and the city may finally be cleared of the jihadists on Saturday or Sunday, the Syrian Kurdish YPG militia told Reuters on Saturday.
