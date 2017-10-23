Home / MENA / Iraq rejects U.S. call for Iran-backed forces to end operations

1 day ago

BAGHDAD (Reuters) – The Iraqi government dismissed a call from U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson for Iranian-backed paramilitary units that helped Baghdad defeat Islamic State and capture the Kurdish-held city of Kirkuk to end operations in Iraq.
