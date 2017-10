Dozens more injured in two blasts and fire at factory on outskirts of Jakarta that opened just two months ago

Two explosions and a subsequent blaze at a fireworks factory on the western outskirts of Indonesia’s capital have killed at least 47 people and injured dozens more, officials have said.



TV news channels broadcast images of thick plumes of dark smoke billowing from a warehouse in the Tangerang district of Jakarta, an industrial and manufacturing hub on the island of Java.

