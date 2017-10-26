Home / World / In Nairobi slum, rock-throwers, police keep voters at bay

In Nairobi slum, rock-throwers, police keep voters at bay

12 hours ago World Comments Off on In Nairobi slum, rock-throwers, police keep voters at bay

NAIROBI (Reuters) – It had all the trappings of a proper polling station – ballot-boxes, pots of indelible ink, registration lists and a dozen election officials dutifully seated behind school desks. The only things missing were the voters. Original Article

Check Also

Thailand grieves over former king at lavish cremation ceremony

Funeral of King Bhumibol Adulyadej ends a year of mourning and sets the stage for King Maha Vajiralongkorn’s era Thousands of Thais dressed in black prostrated themselves and wept as the funeral urn for their former king Bhumibol Adulyadej, a man revered as a demigod who became the world’s longest-reigning monarch, was carried by chariot to his cremation pyre. Despite monsoon-season downpours punctuated with searing subtropical temperatures, many mourners have spent days in tents hoping to be close to the official send-off for the ninth head of the Chakri dynasty on Thursday. Continue reading...

© Copyright 2017, All Rights Reserved. All articles, images, product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners. All company, product and service names used in this website are for identification purposes only. Use of these names, logos, and brands does not imply endorsement unless specified. By using this site, you agree to the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.