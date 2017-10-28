In Kenya election re-run, polling incomplete and next steps uncertain

Check Also

Publication of nearly 3,000 documents sheds more light on response to assassination of US president – but so far no smoking gun The publication of nearly 3,000 previously classified files relating to the assassination of John F Kennedy in 1963 reveals that the FBI had warned Dallas police about a threat to kill Lee Harvey Oswald, and claims that Soviet officials feared an “irresponsible” US general could launch a missile strike in the wake of the crisis. Related: JFK documents: what we have learned so far Continue reading...