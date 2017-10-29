Home / World / Iceland election: centre-right parties lose majority

Iceland election: centre-right parties lose majority

2 hours ago World Comments Off on Iceland election: centre-right parties lose majority

Independence party on course to remain largest in parliament but loses five of 21 seats, potentially paving way for left-leaning coalition

Iceland’s ruling centre-right parties have lost their majority after a tight election that could usher in only the second left-of-centre government in the country’s history as an independent nation.

With all votes counted after the Nordic island’s second snap poll in a year, the conservative Independence party of the scandal-plagued outgoing prime minister, Bjarni Benediktsson, was on course to remain parliament’s largest.

Continue reading…

Check Also

Catalonia: Madrid warns of Puigdemont jailing as thousands rally for unity

Warning that deposed Catalan president could be jailed within two months comes as huge protest held against independence The Spanish government has said the deposed Catalan president, Carles Puigdemont, could be jailed within the next two months over his part in the regional parliament’s unilateral declaration of independence. The warning came on Sunday afternoon as hundreds of thousands of people took to the streets of Barcelona to call for Spanish unity two days after some Catalan MPs voted for independence and the Spanish government assumed control of the region. Continue reading...

© Copyright 2017, All Rights Reserved. All articles, images, product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners. All company, product and service names used in this website are for identification purposes only. Use of these names, logos, and brands does not imply endorsement unless specified. By using this site, you agree to the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.