Iceland election: centre-right parties lose majority

Independence party on course to remain largest in parliament but loses five of 21 seats, potentially paving way for left-leaning coalition

Iceland’s ruling centre-right parties have lost their majority after a tight election that could usher in only the second left-of-centre government in the country’s history as an independent nation.

With all votes counted after the Nordic island’s second snap poll in a year, the conservative Independence party of the scandal-plagued outgoing prime minister, Bjarni Benediktsson, was on course to remain parliament’s largest.

