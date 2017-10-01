Home / MENA / Hezbollah says Kurdish vote a step toward wider Mideast partition

BEIRUT (Reuters) – The powerful Lebanese group Hezbollah said on Saturday that an Iraqi Kurdish independence vote marked a first step toward the partition of the Middle East, warning that this would lead to "internal wars" and must be opposed.
