Harvey Weinstein legal aide calls his alleged conduct ‘gross’ and illegal

Lisa Bloom: ‘The allegations if true would constitute sexual harassment’

Weinstein says he intends to sue New York Times for ‘reckless reporting’

One of Harvey Weinstein’s legal advisers called his behavior illegal and gross on Friday as the fallout over claims the powerful Hollywood producer spent decades exploiting and harassing young women caught in his orbit continued.

In an interview with ABC News, presenter George Stephanopoulos said to Lisa Bloom, a lawyer better known for representing alleged sexual harassment victims: “This is a real pattern over 30 years. This is like textbook sexual harassment.”

