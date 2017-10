Malthe said Weinstein forced himself on her in London hotel room in 2008

Malthe says she rejected Weinstein’s advances: ‘It was not consensual’

The actor Natassia Malthe has alleged that the Hollywood film producer Harvey Weinstein raped her in a London hotel room in 2008 and continued to harass her while she pursued her acting career.

Malthe, who has appeared in several films, is the latest woman to accuse Weinstein of sexual assault.

