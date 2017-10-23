Gunmen block Tripoli-Sebha road in new bid to force release of Mabrouk Ahnish

By Libya Herald reporter. Tunis, 23 October 2017: The armed group that last week cut off the water supply to Tripoli in a bid force the release of its leader has carried its threat to cut the road from Sebha to the capital – albeit temporarily. Yesterday, vehicles were stopped on the road south of […]Original Article
Check Also
Why do Africans migrate? A report
By Sami Zaptia. London, 23 October 2017: A report entitled ‘‘Out of Africa. Why people migrate’’ by ISPI, the Italian Institute for International Political Studies, says that European representation of African migration by media and politicians is ‘‘politicized’’ and ‘‘alarmist’’. This has led to ‘‘increasingly more restrictive migration policies’’. The 170-page report published last week [...]