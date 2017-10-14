Germany’s FDP does not expect coalition to form before Christmas

BERLIN (Reuters) – A senior member of the pro-business Free Democrat (FDP) party that is likely to be a partner in Chancellor Angela Merkel's new government said in a magazine interview he did not expect the coalition to form before the end of the year. Original Article
