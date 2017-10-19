BRUSSELS (Reuters) – European Union leaders will on Thursday reaffirm their full commitment to the 2015 nuclear deal between Iran and world powers, regardless of whether an increasingly critical United States pulls out.
Original Article
EU leaders to recommit to Iran nuclear deal whatever Trump decides
BRUSSELS (Reuters) – European Union leaders will on Thursday reaffirm their full commitment to the 2015 nuclear deal between Iran and world powers, regardless of whether an increasingly critical United States pulls out.