Emmanuel Macron accuses Brexiters of bluffing over no-deal divorce

1 day ago

French president tells EU leaders’ summit that Theresa May has never raised cliff-edge Brexit as an option during any discussions

Emmanuel Macron has accused Brexiters of seeking to “bluff” the EU into softening its negotiating stance by championing a no-deal scenario.

In a dramatic intervention at a summit of European leaders in Brussels, the French president said such an outcome was “in no case” part of the discussions, in an apparent reference to reports that the Brexit secretary, David Davis, was planning to positively present a plan to the UK cabinet for Britain to strike out of the EU without a deal.

