e-payment workshop held in Tripoli in effort to reduce Libya’s need for cash

16 hours ago Libya

By Sami Zaptia. London, 19 October 2017: Under the slogan of ‘‘The role of businessmen and sovereign institutions in supporting e-payment solutions’’ a workshop was held in Tripoli this week on the role of e-payments. The workshop was co-organized by Tadawul Tech and the Assaray Trade and Investment Bank (ATIB) and sponsored by the Ministry […]Original Article

