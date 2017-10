Dozens of Boko Haram members convicted in mass secret trial in Nigeria

The 45 people were jailed for between three and 31 years, while another 468 suspects were ordered to undergo de-radicalisation programs

A Nigerian court has convicted 45 Boko Haram members in the largest ever mass trial involving the Islamist extremist group.

The closed-door proceedings began early this week at a military barracks in northern Nigeria but have raised the concerns of human rights groups about whether the hearings of 1,669 suspects will be fair.

