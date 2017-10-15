Home / MENA / Danger of war, Germany warns after Trump’s move on Iran nuclear deal

Danger of war, Germany warns after Trump’s move on Iran nuclear deal

1 day ago MENA Comments Off on Danger of war, Germany warns after Trump’s move on Iran nuclear deal

BERLIN (Reuters) – If the United States terminates the Iran nuclear deal or reimposes sanctions on Tehran it could result in Iran developing nuclear weapons and raise the danger of war close to Europe, Germany's foreign minister said on Saturday.
