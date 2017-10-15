BERLIN (Reuters) – If the United States terminates the Iran nuclear deal or reimposes sanctions on Tehran it could result in Iran developing nuclear weapons and raise the danger of war close to Europe, Germany's foreign minister said on Saturday.
Danger of war, Germany warns after Trump’s move on Iran nuclear deal
