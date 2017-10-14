Home / World / Chinese museum accused of racism over photos pairing Africans with animals

Chinese museum accused of racism over photos pairing Africans with animals

2 hours ago

More than 141,000 people visit the exhibit in Wuhan before it is eventually removed after sparking complaints from Africans

A museum in China has removed an exhibit this week that juxtaposed photographs of animals with portraits of black Africans, sparking complaints of racism.

The exhibit titled This Is Africa at the Hubei Provincial Museum in the city of Wuhan displayed a series of diptychs, each one containing a photo of an African person paired with the face of an animal. In a particularly striking example, a child with his mouth wide open was paired with a gorilla and other works included baboons and cheetahs.

