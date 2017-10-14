China expels former justice minister from party for graft

Check Also

Michael Fassbender has been in town filming the Scandi-noir horror. Artist Jeremy Deller is there too, working on a very different projectBergen, with its protected historic waterfront and romantic, low-hanging mountain mists, is quite used to being packaged for foreign consumption. Long sold as “the gateway to the Norwegian fjords”, the Viking port is an established stop-off for Nordic cruises and, since the recent international literary boom in Scandi-noir fiction, it also finds itself a big draw for fans of the bestselling crime genre. Some of its surrounding geographical features have become synonymous with gruesome fictional deaths, largely thanks to the enormously successful Norwegian writer Jo Nesbø. And Bergen’s streets, with their processions of hooded quilted jackets, zipped against the rain, now say only one thing to most modern tourists: “murder”. Continue reading...