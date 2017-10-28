Celebrations in Misrata on sixth anniversary of liberation declaration

Check Also

By Maha Ellawati. Benghazi, 27 October 2017: The Libyan National Army (LNA) had set a six-month deadline for negotiations to resolve the country’s crisis but if they fail, it would move on Tripoli. Speaking in Al-Abyar on Wednesday at a press conference, the LNA’s spokesman, Colonel Ahmed Mismari, claimed that the army was now preparing to go to the capital and [...]