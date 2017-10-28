Celebrations in Misrata on sixth anniversary of liberation declaration

By Libya Herald reporter. Misrata, 28 October 2017: Pro-Islamists in Misrata organised a parade yesterday to celebrate the sixth anniversary of the 2011 liberation declaration after the death of Muammar Qaddafi. There was a significant turnout of vehicles which headed towards Flag Square, although in terms of spectators it was less well attended – numbers […]Original Article
