Catalonia: Madrid warns of Puigdemont jailing as thousands rally for unity

Warning that deposed Catalan president could be jailed within two months comes as huge protest held against independence

The Spanish government has said the deposed Catalan president, Carles Puigdemont, could be jailed within the next two months over his part in the regional parliament’s unilateral declaration of independence.

The warning came on Sunday afternoon as hundreds of thousands of people took to the streets of Barcelona to call for Spanish unity two days after some Catalan MPs voted for independence and the Spanish government assumed control of the region.

