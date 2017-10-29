Home / World / Catalonia: Madrid warns of Puigdemont jailing as thousands rally for unity

Catalonia: Madrid warns of Puigdemont jailing as thousands rally for unity

2 hours ago World Comments Off on Catalonia: Madrid warns of Puigdemont jailing as thousands rally for unity

Warning that deposed Catalan president could be jailed within two months comes as huge protest held against independence

The Spanish government has said the deposed Catalan president, Carles Puigdemont, could be jailed within the next two months over his part in the regional parliament’s unilateral declaration of independence.

The warning came on Sunday afternoon as hundreds of thousands of people took to the streets of Barcelona to call for Spanish unity two days after some Catalan MPs voted for independence and the Spanish government assumed control of the region.

Continue reading…

Check Also

Babylon Berlin: lavish German crime drama tipped to be global hit

TV show set in Weimar Republic is most expensive ever made in Germany and has been praised for its political significance A lavish 16-part TV series set between the two world wars is being tipped as the first big-budget German production that could become a global TV blockbuster. Babylon Berlin, a period drama set in the Weimar Republic replete with crime, corruption, sex and decadence, cost €38m (£33m) to make and is the most expensive TV series ever filmed in Germany. Continue reading...

© Copyright 2017, All Rights Reserved. All articles, images, product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners. All company, product and service names used in this website are for identification purposes only. Use of these names, logos, and brands does not imply endorsement unless specified. By using this site, you agree to the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.