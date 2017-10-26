Catalan vice-president says independence is only remaining option

Oriol Junqueras says Spanish decision to impose direct rule leaves region with little choice but to declare a sovereign state

Catalonia’s vice-president has warned Spain that its decision to impose direct rule has left separatists with little choice but to embark on the creation of a sovereign Catalan state, increasing speculation that a unilateral declaration of independence could be made within the next 48 hours.

Related: Here’s how to solve the Catalan crisis, using lessons from Brexit | Jill Rutter

Continue reading…