Catalan vice-president says independence is only remaining option

6 hours ago

Oriol Junqueras says Spanish decision to impose direct rule leaves region with little choice but to declare a sovereign state

Catalonia’s vice-president has warned Spain that its decision to impose direct rule has left separatists with little choice but to embark on the creation of a sovereign Catalan state, increasing speculation that a unilateral declaration of independence could be made within the next 48 hours.

