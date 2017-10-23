Home / World / Catalan MPs to discuss response to Spanish move towards direct rule

Catalan MPs to discuss response to Spanish move towards direct rule

1 day ago World Comments Off on Catalan MPs to discuss response to Spanish move towards direct rule

Parliament will meet on Thursday, a day before Spanish senate is expected to back measures against regional government

The Catalan parliament will meet on Thursday to decide how to respond to the Spanish government’s unprecedented decision to impose direct rule, as speculation mounts that the regional president, Carles Puigdemont, could use the occasion to ask MPs to vote on a unilateral declaration on independence.

The plenary session will be held a day before the Spanish senate is expected to approve measures that would strip Puigdemont’s administration of its powers and transfer its functions to the relevant ministries in Madrid. The constitutional measures would require elections for the Catalan parliament to be held within six months.

Continue reading…

Check Also

Donald Trump in row with soldier’s widow over condolence call

President rejects claim he couldn’t remember Sgt La David Johnson’s nameMyeshia Johnson ‘very upset and hurt; it made me cry even worse’The widow of Sgt La David Johnson said her condolence call with Donald Trump “made me cry even worse”, speaking publicly for the first time on Monday about a call that became a national controversy. She also said Trump forgot her husband’s name. In a tweet, Trump countered that he “spoke his name from beginning, without hesitation!” Continue reading...

© Copyright 2017, All Rights Reserved. All articles, images, product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners. All company, product and service names used in this website are for identification purposes only. Use of these names, logos, and brands does not imply endorsement unless specified. By using this site, you agree to the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.