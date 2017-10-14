Canadian held in Afghanistan says child was killed and wife raped in captivity

Joshua Boyle condemns the ‘stupidity’ of his kidnappers and says he now hopes to ‘build a sanctuary’ for his family after their five-year ordeal

A Canadian man who was held hostage with his family for five years has said that the Taliban-linked militants who abducted him and his wife in Afghanistan raped her and killed an infant daughter born in captivity.

Giving new details of the family’s ordeal after arriving at Toronto airport following a rescue operation mounted on Wednesday by the Pakistani military, Joshua Boyle said they had been kidnapped while trying to deliver aid to villagers in a part of a Taliban-controlled region that “no NGO, no aid worker and no government” had been able to reach.

