Home / World / California wildfire death toll hits 41 as survivors face long road to recovery

California wildfire death toll hits 41 as survivors face long road to recovery

22 hours ago World Comments Off on California wildfire death toll hits 41 as survivors face long road to recovery

With 213,000 acres burned and 5,700 structures destroyed, the future is uncertain for people like Diego Pacheco, whose life savings went up in smoke

Diego Pacheco escaped a nightmare in the early hours of 9 October, when a raging inferno swept through the Journey’s End mobile home park where he lived. Safe from the flames, he found himself with nothing more than his wallet and the clothes on his back.

The 78-year-old retired carwash worker had kept his life savings in cash at home. The money, along with the home, are almost certainly gone.

Continue reading…

Check Also

Three people die as Storm Ophelia batters Ireland and Britain

Three victims named as Irish PM describes ‘national emergency’ as storm brings 100mph winds, with schools and colleges to remain closed on Tuesday Storm Ophelia is expected to cause further disruption in Great Britain today after three people died in hurricane-force winds and hundreds of thousands were left without power. Scotland is braced for gusts of up to 70mph (112km/h) and flood warnings are in place on its west coast as the remnants of the hurricane batter the British Isles. Continue reading...

© Copyright 2017, All Rights Reserved. All articles, images, product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners. All company, product and service names used in this website are for identification purposes only. Use of these names, logos, and brands does not imply endorsement unless specified. By using this site, you agree to the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.