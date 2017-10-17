California wildfire death toll hits 41 as survivors face long road to recovery

With 213,000 acres burned and 5,700 structures destroyed, the future is uncertain for people like Diego Pacheco, whose life savings went up in smoke

Diego Pacheco escaped a nightmare in the early hours of 9 October, when a raging inferno swept through the Journey’s End mobile home park where he lived. Safe from the flames, he found himself with nothing more than his wallet and the clothes on his back.

The 78-year-old retired carwash worker had kept his life savings in cash at home. The money, along with the home, are almost certainly gone.

