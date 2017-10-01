Brussels investigates UK over deported EU citizens

Home Office accused of ‘riding roughshod’ over rights of free movement despite Theresa May’s promise to protect Europeans

The European commission is examining the increased detention and deportation of EU citizens from Britain and has warned it will take “appropriate action” against Theresa May’s government if it believes the rights of EU nationals are being compromised.

Detentions and enforced removals of EU citizens from the UK have risen sharply since the Brexit vote, prompting critics to claim the Home Office is deliberately targeting EU nationals as part of the “hostile environment” May promised for those she believes should not be in the country.

Continue reading…