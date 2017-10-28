Home / World / Brazil’s president recovering after prostate surgery

Brazil’s president recovering after prostate surgery

13 hours ago World Comments Off on Brazil’s president recovering after prostate surgery

RIO DE JANEIRO (Reuters) – Brazilian President Michel Temer is recovering after a successful operation in a Sao Paulo hospital to reduce the size of his prostate, his office said in a statement late on Friday night. Original Article

