Home / World / Bergen, where Jo Nesbø’s Snowman carried out his grisly work, refashions its image

Bergen, where Jo Nesbø’s Snowman carried out his grisly work, refashions its image

1 day ago World Comments Off on Bergen, where Jo Nesbø’s Snowman carried out his grisly work, refashions its image

Michael Fassbender has been in town filming the Scandi-noir horror. Artist Jeremy Deller is there too, working on a very different project

Bergen, with its protected historic waterfront and romantic, low-hanging mountain mists, is quite used to being packaged for foreign consumption. Long sold as “the gateway to the Norwegian fjords”, the Viking port is an established stop-off for Nordic cruises and, since the recent international literary boom in Scandi-noir fiction, it also finds itself a big draw for fans of the bestselling crime genre.

Some of its surrounding geographical features have become synonymous with gruesome fictional deaths, largely thanks to the enormously successful Norwegian writer Jo Nesbø. And Bergen’s streets, with their processions of hooded quilted jackets, zipped against the rain, now say only one thing to most modern tourists: “murder”.

Continue reading…

Check Also

Joshua Boyle: Canadian held in Afghanistan says his child was killed in captivity

Joshua Boyle condemns ‘stupidity’ of kidnappers and says he hopes to build sanctuary for family after five-year ordeal A Canadian man who was held hostage with his family for five years has said that the Taliban-linked militants who abducted him and his wife in Afghanistan raped her and killed an infant daughter born in captivity. Giving new details of the family’s ordeal after arriving at Toronto airport following a rescue operation mounted on Wednesday by the Pakistani military, Joshua Boyle said they had been kidnapped while trying to deliver aid to villagers in a part of a Taliban-controlled region that “no NGO, no aid worker and no government” had been able to reach. Continue reading...

© Copyright 2017, All Rights Reserved. All articles, images, product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners. All company, product and service names used in this website are for identification purposes only. Use of these names, logos, and brands does not imply endorsement unless specified. By using this site, you agree to the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.