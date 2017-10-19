Benghazi palace may become archaeological museum

By Maha Ellawati. Benghazi, 18 October 2017: There are plans to turn the former Benghazi palace of King Idris, badly damaged in the recent fighting with militants, into an archaeological museum. The Manar Palace, one of the city’s oldest colonial buildings, became the site of Libya’s first university before that moved to its own custom-built […]Original Article
