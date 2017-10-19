Benghazi gunmen slay Egyptian in restaurant robbery

By Libya Herald reporters. Benghazi, 18 October 2017: Armed men shot dead one man and injured six others as they robbed customers at a Benghazi restaurant. In the attack today, a 28 year-old Egyptian Abdallah al-Shweihi who worked at the Hamdi restaurant in Gwarsha was shot dead. It is reported that the gang seized phones, […]Original Article
