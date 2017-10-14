At least four killed in plane crash in Ivory Coast

ABIDJAN (Reuters) – At least four people were killed on Saturday when a propeller-engine cargo plane crashed into the sea near the international airport in Ivory Coast's main city Abidjan, a Reuters witness said. Original Article
