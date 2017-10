At least 23 dead in bombing and gun attack at Mogadishu hotel

Al-Shabaab claims responsibility for blast and siege in Somali capital, two weeks after bombing in city that left more than 350 dead

Security forces in Mogadishu have ended a night-long siege at a hotel by five extremist attackers that left 23 people dead and more than 30 injured.

The group stormed the building after a suicide car bomber detonated an explosives-laden vehicle at the entrance gate on Saturday afternoon.

