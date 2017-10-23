Home / Libya / Algeria’s Tuaregs calls for reopening of Ghat border crossing

Algeria’s Tuaregs calls for reopening of Ghat border crossing

2 days ago

By Libya Herald reporter. Tunis, 23 October 2017: Following calls by civil society organisations in Ghat on Algeria to open the border and send aid to the town, a highly-respected Algerian Tuareg leader has visited the area and backed their demands. Ibrahim Goma today first met officials and elders on the Algerian side of the […]Original Article

