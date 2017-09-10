Weakening but still potent Irma aims full force at Florida’s Gulf Coast

Check Also

Deaths in Mediterranean have risen with migrants opting for dangerous routes and exposing themselves to violence, says IOM More than 22,500 migrants have reportedly died or disappeared globally since 2014 – more than half of them perishing while attempting to cross the Mediterranean, according to a study by the International Organisation for Migration (IOM). A clampdown on Europe’s eastern borders has forced migrants to choose more dangerous routes as the death toll in the Mediterranean continues to rise despite a drop in the overall number of arrivals, data compiled by the UN refugee agency shows. Continue reading...