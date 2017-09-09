Home / World / Violence erupts between taxi and Uber drivers in Johannesburg

Violence erupts between taxi and Uber drivers in Johannesburg

24 mins ago World Comments Off on Violence erupts between taxi and Uber drivers in Johannesburg

Police deployed to quell violence after two cars operated by Uber drivers were torched in South Africa’s commercial capital

Police have been deployed to sites in Johannesburg to quell growing violence between Uber drivers and metered taxi operators.

Two cars operated by Uber drivers were torched on Thursday night outside a shopping mall in the upmarket suburb of Sandton in the latest round of clashes in South Africa’s commercial capital. A metered taxi was reportedly attacked early on Friday morning.

Continue reading…

Check Also

Hurricane Irma: millions evacuate Florida as superstorm hits Cuba – latest updates

At least 23 people confirmed dead across Caribbean Irma’s destruction: island by islandWhere is Irma heading? Mapping the path 3.13am BST Fema chief Brock Long says he thinks the authorities are prepared for the recovery efforts that will need to swing into place behind Irma. But, he told CNN, those efforts will need to be on a huge scale: The forecast models are in great agreement: Florida’s going to get hit. Particularly what stands out is that the forward speed of this storm is starting to slow down, which indicates it’s about to make its turn to the north. Citizens of south Florida need to set their expectations that the power could be off for multiple days, if not weeks, in some areas. 2.43am BST Fema (the US Federal Emergency Management Agency) has set up a web page to dispel myths and rumours surrounding Hurricane Irma and the Florida evacuations. You can find it here. It covers rumours including the high demand for fuel (true) and that hotels must take in pets who arrive with ..

© Copyright 2017, All Rights Reserved. All articles, images, product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners. All company, product and service names used in this website are for identification purposes only. Use of these names, logos, and brands does not imply endorsement unless specified. By using this site, you agree to the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.