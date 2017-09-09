Violence erupts between taxi and Uber drivers in Johannesburg

Police deployed to quell violence after two cars operated by Uber drivers were torched in South Africa’s commercial capital

Police have been deployed to sites in Johannesburg to quell growing violence between Uber drivers and metered taxi operators.

Two cars operated by Uber drivers were torched on Thursday night outside a shopping mall in the upmarket suburb of Sandton in the latest round of clashes in South Africa’s commercial capital. A metered taxi was reportedly attacked early on Friday morning.

Continue reading…