US Virgin Islands refusing entry to non-American Irma evacuees, survivors say

Authorities on US Virgin Islands reportedly turning away boats arriving from British Virgin Islands, facing devastation in hurricane’s aftermath

The US government is turning away people trying to flee the hurricane-devastated British Virgin Islands for the nearby US Virgin Islands unless they are American citizens, refusing even those with US visitor visas, storm survivors have told the Guardian.



Many of those evacuated from the decimated Leeward Islands of the Caribbean, including the British Virgin Islands (BVI), have been able to enter Puerto Rico, a US territory to the west, but thousands are still trying to leave the storm-ravaged islands.

