US promises to deploy ‘strategic’ military assets near Korean peninsula

The US has promised to deploy more “strategic” military assets near the Korean peninsula as tensions rise with North Korea, a senior South Korean security adviser has said. Chung Eui-yong, the head of the National Security Office in Seoul, said the deployment of US hardware could start as early as this year.

“The US has pledged to expand the rotational deployment of its strategic assets near the Korean peninsula,” Chung told the South Korean party leaders, according to the Yonhap news agency. He made the claim after being pressed over whether there was “any crack” in the alliance with the US.

