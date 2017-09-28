Home / World / US promises to deploy ‘strategic’ military assets near Korean peninsula

US promises to deploy ‘strategic’ military assets near Korean peninsula

5 hours ago World Comments Off on US promises to deploy ‘strategic’ military assets near Korean peninsula

Chung Eui-yong, senior South Korean security adviser, says deployment of hardware could start this year as tensions rise between Trump and North Korea

The US has promised to deploy more “strategic” military assets near the Korean peninsula as tensions rise with North Korea, a senior South Korean security adviser has said. Chung Eui-yong, the head of the National Security Office in Seoul, said the deployment of US hardware could start as early as this year.

“The US has pledged to expand the rotational deployment of its strategic assets near the Korean peninsula,” Chung told the South Korean party leaders, according to the Yonhap news agency. He made the claim after being pressed over whether there was “any crack” in the alliance with the US.

Continue reading…

Check Also

Almost half of all abortions performed worldwide are unsafe, reveals WHO

World Health Organisation figures show 25.1 million procedures every year are not safe, with abortion-related deaths highest in west and central Africa There are nearly 56 million abortions every year in the world and almost half of them are unsafe, according to a major piece of research from the World Health Organisation. Continue reading...

© Copyright 2017, All Rights Reserved. All articles, images, product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners. All company, product and service names used in this website are for identification purposes only. Use of these names, logos, and brands does not imply endorsement unless specified. By using this site, you agree to the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.