US desert airstrike kills 17 terrorists say AFRICOM

11 hours ago Libya

By Libya Herald reporters. Tunis, 24 September 2017: An American airstrike south-east of Sirte is said to have killed 17 terrorists at a desert camp . The US Africa Command (AFRICOM) said the raid on Friday evening struck a camp that was used to move Islamic State fighters in and out of Libya. Given the […]Original Article

