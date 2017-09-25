Home / Libya / UPDATE: Trump US travel ban for Libyans renewed

UPDATE: Trump US travel ban for Libyans renewed

11 hours ago Libya Comments Off on UPDATE: Trump US travel ban for Libyans renewed

By Libya Herald reporters. Tunis, 24 September 2017: The Trump travel ban has been renewed. The US president said tonight that until the Libyan government, along with those of seven other countries, deals with “identified inadequacies, its citizens are now subject to an indefinite travel ban to the United States. Although president Donald Trump’s renewed […]Original Article

