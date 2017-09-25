UPDATE: Trump US travel ban for Libyans renewed

By Libya Herald reporters. Tunis, 24 September 2017: The Trump travel ban has been renewed. The US president said tonight that until the Libyan government, along with those of seven other countries, deals with “identified inadequacies, its citizens are now subject to an indefinite travel ban to the United States. Although president Donald Trump’s renewed […]Original Article
Check Also
Rada holds on to arrested southern leaders despite growing Fezzan anger
By Libya Herald reporter. Tripoli, 23 September 2017: Two members of a south Libyan delegation who were detained in Tripoli by the Rada Special Force three days ago continue to be held at its prison at Mitiga airport despite efforts by tribal leaders and others in the south to secure their release. The two, Ali [...]