UNSMIL puts long-term detention of Libyan prisoners without trial under spotlight

1 day ago Libya Comments Off on UNSMIL puts long-term detention of Libyan prisoners without trial under spotlight

By Libya Herald reporter. Tunis, 13 September 2017: The continued detention of Libyans held prisoner long-term without trial or any other legal process was condemned at a workshop in Tunis today. Most, although not all, have been held since the 2011 revolution. There are no authoritative figures on those held, but an official from […]Original Article

