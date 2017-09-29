Home / World / UN chief urges Myanmar to end military operations in Rohingya crisis

UN chief urges Myanmar to end military operations in Rohingya crisis

4 hours ago World Comments Off on UN chief urges Myanmar to end military operations in Rohingya crisis

António Guterres warns that crisis is a breeding ground for radicalisation, criminals and traffickers, and risks creating international tension

The UN secretary general, António Guterres, has urged Myanmar’s authorities to immediately end military operations that have sent more than 500,000 Rohingya Muslims fleeing to Bangladesh, calling the crisis “the world’s fastest developing refugee emergency and a humanitarian and human rights nightmare”.

Guterres warned that the humanitarian crisis was a breeding ground for radicalisation, criminals and traffickers. And he said the broader crisis “has generated multiple implications for neighbouring states and the larger region, including the risk of inter-communal strife”.

Continue reading…

Check Also

Rohingya refugee boat capsizes, leaving more than 60 presumed dead

UN migration agency says Rohingya Muslims were trying to escape Myanmar when vessel overturned in rough waters More than 60 people are presumed dead after a boat carrying Rohingya Muslims fleeing Myanmar capsized, the UN migration agency has said. “Twenty-three people have been confirmed dead … 40 are missing and presumed drowned,” a spokesman for the International Organisation for Migration (IOM) told reporters in Geneva. “The total fatality toll will be in the range of 60,” he said, updating a previous toll of 19. Continue reading...

© Copyright 2017, All Rights Reserved. All articles, images, product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners. All company, product and service names used in this website are for identification purposes only. Use of these names, logos, and brands does not imply endorsement unless specified. By using this site, you agree to the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.