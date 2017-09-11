Home / MENA / U.S. denies Iran report of confrontation with U.S. vessel

BEIRUT (Reuters) – An Iranian military vessel confronted an American warship in the Gulf and warned it to stay away from a damaged Iranian fishing boat, Tasnim news agency reported on Sunday, but the U.S. Navy denied any direct contact with Iranian forces.
