Home / MENA / U.N. chief: Northern Iraq vote would detract from Islamic State fight

U.N. chief: Northern Iraq vote would detract from Islamic State fight

21 hours ago MENA Comments Off on U.N. chief: Northern Iraq vote would detract from Islamic State fight

UNITED NATIONS (Reuters) – United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres warned on Sunday that a planned Sept. 25 independence referendum in Iraq's semi-autonomous Kurdish region "would detract from the need to defeat" Islamic State and to reconstruct regained territories.
Original Article

Check Also

Tillerson, Russia’s Lavrov discuss Syria, Ukraine, Middle East

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov and U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson discussed cooperation on the Syrian crisis, Middle East issues, and the agreement to bring peace to Ukraine in a meeting on Sunday, Lavrov's spokeswoman said.

© Copyright 2017, All Rights Reserved. All articles, images, product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners. All company, product and service names used in this website are for identification purposes only. Use of these names, logos, and brands does not imply endorsement unless specified. By using this site, you agree to the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.