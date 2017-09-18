UNITED NATIONS (Reuters) – United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres warned on Sunday that a planned Sept. 25 independence referendum in Iraq's semi-autonomous Kurdish region "would detract from the need to defeat" Islamic State and to reconstruct regained territories.
U.N. chief: Northern Iraq vote would detract from Islamic State fight
