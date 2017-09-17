ANKARA (Reuters) – Turkish Prime Minister Binali Yildirim said on Saturday that the planned independence referendum in northern Iraq is an issue of national security, and Turkey will take any necessary steps.
Turkey says northern Iraqi referendum an issue of national security
