Trump says he is willing to work with Democrats on healthcare reform

President says he expects a vote on healthcare next year and says he may issue a ‘major’ executive order to allow the purchase of insurance across state lines

Donald Trump said on Wednesday he was open to working with Democrats on healthcare, following the collapse of yet another Republican plan to repeal and replace the Affordable Care Act.

Trump claimed that the GOP could corral enough votes to pass the measure – a last-gasp effort to deliver on a central campaign promise of the last seven years – but not in time for this week’s deadline, after which 60 votes would be needed instead of 51.

